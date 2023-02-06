Sasha Walpole has opened up about Harry's wild nights in his teen years. Photo / AP

Sasha Walpole has shared details about Prince Harry’s party days.

Following her bombshell interview where she revealed herself as the “older woman” who had intimate relations with the Duke of Sussex in a field behind a pub when he was 17, Walpole has made further claims about the prince.

The former horse groomer has opened up about her friendship with the royal and she says nights out at the boozer would often get pretty wild claiming Harry kissed several girls in a saucy game of spin-the-bottle during a night out.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, she explained: “I remember at the Vine Tree we played spin-the-bottle. The dares would be things like having to kiss someone. It was teenage stuff.

“Harry kissed a couple of people but I avoided that because it was a bit awkward as I think he quite liked a friend, Emma Lippiatt. "

Sasha Walpole (left), with Prince Harry and Emma Lippiatt at the Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire in 2001. Photo / Getty Images

Walpole also described having “lock-ins” at another pub where the group would go to watch bands play while she was also invited for afterparties at King Charles’ Highgrove home where Harry and his brother Prince William had a basement room they dubbed Club H.

She said: “Probably we would have been out in the pub then we’d have an afterparty down there. There were beanbags, a dartboard, more music. It was like a den. I went there a couple of times, around that same time in 2001.”

Walpole added Harry used to drink bottles of Sol or Corona but wasn’t able to buy his own beers because he was under the legal drinking age at the time.

However, she insists she never saw the prince “really drunk” or “falling over”.

Walpole added: “We’d all buy each other drinks but I can’t ever remember them going up to the bar. Harry was underage too, we all knew his age, so fake ID would not have worked.”

It comes after Walpole claimed in the same interview that she had to reveal herself as the woman who took Harry’s virginity as she felt the chapter about it in his bombshell memoir Spare, was like living with a “ticking time bomb”.

Prince Harry's memoir Spare. Photo / Getty Images

In his memoir Spare, the Duke described it as a “humiliating” episode and said the unnamed woman had treated him like a “young stallion”.

“I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked my ass and sent me away,” he wrote.

“One of my many mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a very busy pub. No doubt someone had seen us.”

Walpole said her fears for her own privacy spurred her to come forward.

“I was shocked, and feel like he has brought this to my door,” Walpole told The Sun, describing her reaction to Harry describing their encounter in his book.

"I don’t understand why he went into such detail. He could have said he lost his virginity and left it at that. But he described how it happened, in a field behind a pub.

“That’s fine if you’re not the other person involved. But if you’re me, then you suddenly feel as if your world is getting a little bit smaller. He has done this to my privacy.

“I was going to keep my head down and not talk about it. If it wasn’t in the book, none of this wouldn’t be happening.

“I can sit quietly and hope it goes away, but then it is like a ticking timebomb, and you’re looking over your shoulder.”