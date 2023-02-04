The alleged older woman spoken about in Harry's bombshell memoir Spare has come forward.

Mystery has surrounded the unnamed older woman Prince Harry claimed took his innocence in July 2001, but it now seems the truth has been revealed.

The Daily Mail has reported a 40-year-old woman called Sasha Walpole has come forward claiming she was the “older” woman Harry spoke about in his bombshell memoir, Spare.

The passage in the bestseller became one of the most talked about following its release last month as the Duke of Sussex claimed he and an unnamed older woman snuck out behind a pub and made love in a field where she treated him “not unlike a young stallion”.

While speculation about whether the older woman could have been Liz Hurley, Caroline Flack and even his long-term girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, it seems it was none of the above and rather Walpole - a digger driver who is two years older than the duke.

'I'm the older woman who took Harry's virginity': Digger driver Sasha Walpole, 40, comes forward https://t.co/drkLqiL01j — Daily Mail Australia (@DailyMailAU) February 4, 2023

Speaking to the UK news outlet, Walpole claimed Prince Harry, 38 made the first move which ultimately resulted in their “spontaneous and sparky” rendezvous in a field behind a pub.

“He started to kiss me,” the mother of two recalled. “It was passionate, intense. We both knew. It went from a kiss to on the floor pretty quickly.”

She went on to say Harry was 16 years old at the time, not 17 as he claims in his book and that the reason they were even together that night was that they were celebrating her 19th birthday.

Walpole also claimed the two were close friends and she didn’t see him as “Prince Harry” but rather “Harry, my friend”.

Sasha (left) is pictured with Prince Harry and Emma Lippiatt at the Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire in 2001. Photo / Getty Images

She claimed that during the party, Harry asked her to join him outside for a cigarette and once the two were out of sight of his security personnel things became “a little bit out of control”.

“It felt naughty, I suppose, in the sense that it shouldn’t be happening,” she said adding, “We didn’t set out to do it - it wasn’t premeditated and I didn’t know he was a virgin. There were no virgin vibes - he seemed to know what he was doing. It was quick, wild, exciting. We were both drunk. It wouldn’t have happened if we weren’t.”

In Harry’s bestselling memoir, he recalls the night claiming it was “inglorious”, something that made Walpole laugh as she told the Daily Mail, “‘I don’t mind him saying that because it isn’t really very glorious, is it? We were drunk and having sex in a field.”

The digger driver also addressed Harry’s claims “she’d smacked my rump”, saying she did but only because “it’s his sense of humour”, explaining they were involved in the horse scene and it happened in a “horsey context”.

She went on to say the occasion marked the end of her friendship with Harry. Claiming while they were once friends and “regular drinking partners”, after things became intimate between them, they never spoke or saw each other again.

However, the mother of two told the news outlet she has no hard feelings. “Your friendship circles change, your circumstances change. That’s what happens when you are young: you grow up.”

Prince Harry has not commented on the claims made by Walpole.