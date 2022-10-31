Sarah Ferguson has shared an update on the Queen's beloved corgis. Photo / @sarahferguson15

Sarah Ferguson says the Queen’s corgis are the “presents that keep on giving”.

The late monarch - who died at the age of 96 on September 8 after a record-breaking reign of 70 years - bred 10 generations of the dogs and the Duchess of York took to social media to share an image of herself with the pair she left behind, Sandy and Muick, after she and her ex-husband Prince Andrew were entrusted with their care.

Sarah captioned the photo: “The presents that keep on giving.”

The duchess previously described the dogs as “national treasures” and said taking them on was a “big honour”.

She said: “It’s a big honour. Sandy and Muick are national treasures and they have been taught well.”

The Most Intriguing Lady author now has a total of seven dogs living under her roof, but explained that her five terriers “balance out” with the corgis.

She added: “They all balance out, the carpet moves as I move but I’ve got used to it now.”

Former trainer Dr Roger Mugford previously explained that the surviving pair will be aware of the Queen’s death as they go into the fulltime care of her second son and his ex-wife because they are “very perceptive” of changes within their environment.

He said: “Dogs are very perceptive of changes in their owners. I’m sure they knew that Her Majesty was in decline and they will have missed her. I doubt there will be serious changes in the grief, because they were so used to being cared for by other members of the household and, of course, by Prince Andrew, who was present at the death and is taking over their care now.”