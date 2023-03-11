Sarah Ferguson has shared an update on the Queen's beloved corgis. Photo / @sarahferguson15

The Duchess of York “likes to think” that Queen Elizabeth’s corgis still bark at the late monarch.

Sarah Ferguson, 63, - who was married to the late monarch’s middle son Prince Andrew from 1986 until 1996 and has daughters Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 32, with him - was entrusted with the care of Queen Elizabeth’s last surviving corgis Sandy and Muick when she died in September at the age of 96 and has now revealed that the pair of pooches are still able to see their late mistress.

She told E! News: “I think they are exceptional and they’re just very funny. I think, I’m sure, when they’re chasing the air, I think they’re looking at her. That’s what I like to think. The squirrels are not in sight but they’re still barking at something, so I think it might be her.”

Last week, Fergie explained that she has become the “favourite” new companion of the corgis but is sure that is just because she “spoils” them by feeding them gravy bones.

She said: “The corgis are very nice and very polite and well trained. I am their favourite but everybody always says it’s just because I feed them gravy bones. I love everything about them and I spoil them the most.”

The ‘Most Intriguing Lady’ author now has a total of seven dogs living under her roof, but explained that her five terriers “balance out” with the corgis.

Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle with one of her Corgis, September 1952. UPI color slide.

She said: “They all balance out, the carpet moves as I move but I’ve got used to it now.”

Former trainer Dr Roger Mugford previously explained that the surviving pair will be aware of the Queen’s death as they go into the full-time care of her second son and his ex-wife because they are “very perceptive” of changes within their environment.

He said: “Dogs are very perceptive of changes in their owners. I’m sure they knew that Her Majesty was in decline and they will have missed her. doubt there will be serious changes in the grief, because they were so used to being cared for by other members of the household and, of course, by Prince Andrew, who was present at the death and is taking over their care now.”