Sarah Ferguson has been embroiled in scandal surrounding her and her former husband's association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / Max Mumby, Indigo, Getty Images
Sarah Ferguson is no longer the Duchess of York and will now be known simply by her name.
The Daily Mail reports that, after 40 years as a Duchess, Ferguson has given up the honorary title she was allowed to retain after her divorce from ex-husband Prince Andrew.
The formercouple’s standing in the royal family has declined since their decade-long association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was exposed.
Whistleblower Virginia Roberts Giuffre alleged Epstein trafficked her for sex with several high-profile men, including his long-time friend Prince Andrew, who she claimed sexually assaulted her when she was 17.
Buckingham Palace released a short statement on behalf of Prince Andrew today, announcing he is formally giving up his titles after first stepping away from royal duties five years ago.
Queen Elizabeth II gave the couple the York title on their wedding day in 1986.
A source told HELLO! Sarah “will always support her former husband’s decisions and do anything for the King”, going on to say, “for her this will not make a big difference”.
Though Sarah and Andrew divorced in 1996, they live together at Windsor’s Royal Lodge, where they are expected to continue to reside under a private tenancy.
The BBCreports the pair’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will retain their titles.
It is unclear where they will spend Christmas this year now it has been confirmed Prince Andrew will not be attending the royal family’s traditional celebrations at Sandringham.
Though he has relinquished his royal privileges, the 65-year-old continues to “vigorously” deny accusations he sexually assaulted Giuffre.
The announcement comes as email links have confirmed both the Prince and Sarah maintained contact with Epstein after he was convicted of sex offending.
Emails released last week show Andrew told Epstein “we are in this together” and assured him “we’ll play more soon” in 2011, despite his claims he had ceased contact with the financier in December 2010.
Sarah was herself implicated when the Mail on Sunday published emails she had written to the disgraced paedophile in 2011, including one in which she called him a “supreme friend” and apologised for publicly denouncing him.
“I know you feel hellaciously let down by me from what you were either told or read and I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that.”