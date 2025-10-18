“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family.

“I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and my country first.”

Andrew will still be known as a Prince, as is his birthright, but he has formally given up the title of Duke of York, the Earl of Iverness and Barony Killyleagh, news.com reports.

Queen Elizabeth II gave the couple the York title on their wedding day in 1986.

Andrew was previously stripped of all his royal patronages and military titles after a civil lawsuit brought by one of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking victims, Virginia Giuffre. Photo / Supplied

A source told HELLO! Sarah “will always support her former husband’s decisions and do anything for the King”, going on to say, “for her this will not make a big difference”.

Though Sarah and Andrew divorced in 1996, they live together at Windsor’s Royal Lodge, where they are expected to continue to reside under a private tenancy.

The BBC reports the pair’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will retain their titles.

It is unclear where they will spend Christmas this year now it has been confirmed Prince Andrew will not be attending the royal family’s traditional celebrations at Sandringham.

Though he has relinquished his royal privileges, the 65-year-old continues to “vigorously” deny accusations he sexually assaulted Giuffre.

The announcement comes as email links have confirmed both the Prince and Sarah maintained contact with Epstein after he was convicted of sex offending.

Emails released last week show Andrew told Epstein “we are in this together” and assured him “we’ll play more soon” in 2011, despite his claims he had ceased contact with the financier in December 2010.

Sarah was herself implicated when the Mail on Sunday published emails she had written to the disgraced paedophile in 2011, including one in which she called him a “supreme friend” and apologised for publicly denouncing him.

“I know you feel hellaciously let down by me from what you were either told or read and I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that.”

Just weeks earlier, Sarah had claimed she would never speak to Epstein again after it was revealed he had given her nearly US$35,200 ($61,100) to pay off her debts.

The release of Giuffre’s posthumous memoir Nobody’s Girl, a Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice next week is expected to further detail her allegations against Andrew.

In a leaked excerpt from the book, Giuffre writes the “entitled” Prince seemed to believe “having sex with me was his birthright” and told her his daughters were “just a little younger than you”.

Her family described today’s news as “vindication for our sister and survivors everywhere”.