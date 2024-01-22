Sarah Ferguson has issued a statement on her Instagram just one day after it was revealed she has received a second cancer diagnosis. Photo / Instagram @sarahferguson15

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York has broken her silence following news of her second cancer diagnosis.

The 64-year-old author - who has daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie with ex-husband Prince Andrew - had several moles on her body removed and tests found one to be a malignant melanoma with the diagnosis coming just six months after she was treated for breast cancer.

Sarah has now shared a personal message revealing she’s been taking some time to herself as she recuperates. In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

“It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was. Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support.”

Sarah went on to urge others to be “diligent” about checking their moles because early detection of skin cancer can save lives.

She added: “I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent.”

Sarah concluded her messages by passing on her thanks to the medical teams who have been treating her over the last few weeks.

(L to R) Princess Beatrice of York, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie of York. Photo / Getty Images

She wrote: “I am incredibly thankful to the medical teams that have supported me through both of these experiences with cancer and to the MAYRLIFE Clinic for taking gentle care of me in the past weeks, allowing me time for recuperation.

“I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support.”

Sarah’s skin cancer diagnosis was confirmed in a statement from her publicist given to The Sun newspaper which read: “Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma.

“Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous.

“She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages.”