Another member of the royal family has appeared to contradict a big claim made by both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about her time in the UK. Photo / Netflix

Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson has appeared to contradict Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claims about her relationship with the Duchess of Sussex in a new interview.

The Duchess of York told The Telegraph she “doesn’t know” the California-based royal, despite both Harry and Meghan recalling details of friendly interactions between the pair.

“I don’t really know Meghan”, she told the publication.

“I haven’t really met her.”

However, Harry and Meghan have previously recalled having drinks at Sarah and Prince Andrew’s home, the Royal Lodge, in late 2016, and claimed it was actually her who taught Meghan how to curtsy when she was unexpectedly presented with a meeting with the late Queen.

“Right in front of the house we practised and ran in. Fergie ran out and said, ‘Do you know how to curtsy?’” Meghan told Oprah Winfrey during their bombshell interview in 2021.

Meghan Markle said, "I thought it was a joke," when she was told she would have to curtsy to the Queen.



For her Netflix series, Meghan performed a deep bow and said "Pleasure to meet you Your Majesty... was that ok?"



Credit: SWONL pic.twitter.com/LeLzufhBVF — Apex World News (@apexworldnews) December 9, 2022

“Apparently I did a very deep curtsy, I don’t remember it, and then we sat there and we chatted.”

Harry also shared details of the same day in his memoir, Spare, which was released in January.

He explained he had hoped Sarah would be the first member of the family to meet his new girlfriend, as it seemed “a logical baby step”.

“First stop, Royal Lodge. To meet Fergie, because Meg already knew Fergie’s daughter Euge, and Jack, so this seemed a logical baby step,” Harry wrote.

“Fergie came outside, somewhat aflutter, and said: ‘Do you know how to curtsy?’ Meg shook her head. Fergie demonstrated once. Meg imitated her.

Sarah praised Meghan in the Telegraph interview for “making Harry happy”. Photo / Supplied

“As we walked towards the door Fergie and I both leaned into Meg, whispering quick reminders. When you first meet the Queen it’s Your Majesty. Thereafter it’s just Ma’am. Rhymes with ham. Just, whatever you do, don’t talk over her, we both said, talking over each other.”

Harry added that following the formal meeting with his grandmother, the couple had stayed at the Royal Lodge for drinks.

The Duchess of York was later invited to their 2018 wedding.

Despite the somewhat contradictory understanding of their relationship, Sarah also praised Meghan in the Telegraph interview for “making Harry happy”.

“She has made Harry very happy, and that is so nice. Honestly, he’s so happy with her,” she said. She really loves him. And I think that’s beautiful.”