TikTok legend calls out New Zealand man for 'racist' comment. Video / drewafualo

TikToker Drew Afualo has slammed a New Zealand man in her recent video.

With 7.1 million followers on TikTok, the Sāmoan content creator has become a legend for her biting humour and quick-witted responses against harmful content posted by other TikTokers.

Afualo has previously shared that her humour comes after years of being at the receiving end of jokes in her Sāmoan family. And now Afualo has turned her attention to an Australian-based Sāmoan man who went viral over the weekend for his hateful joke about Sāmoan women.

Jordan Simi, who is Sāmoan and originally from South Auckland, released a new episode of his podcast, Grouse & A Few Reds on May 20 and it quickly went viral after Simi said New Zealand women are "not looking nice" compared to UK women who he described as the "cream of the crop".

He continued on to say "shout out to South Auckland, where there was an all-girls school there and you would look at them and think, is that a girl?"

Jordan Simi went viral over the weekend for his hateful joke about Sāmoan women. Photo / Instagram @jordan.simi

Simi revealed he was referring to McAuley High School.

Now TikTok legend Afualo has weighed in, calling Simi out for "being racist towards" his own people.

Afualo started her video calling Australian men "arguably the worst men on planet earth" before going on to describe to her followers what Simi said on his podcast.

"He goes on this rant about a school that's primarily attended by Sāmoan women and as I mentioned earlier this b**** is also Sāmoan."

"Then he goes on a rant and says they're big manly and disgusting and says it's embarrassing to see them out in public in an I'e lavalava," - a traditional Sāmoan garment that both men and women wear.

The TikToker continues to acknowledge Simi's apology video, "And I saw your apology too. I couldn't get through it because nowhere in there did you recognise you being racist towards your own people for the laughs and giggles of a white man."

Adding, "You're just standing in the corner telling jokes for these f***ing guys at our expense? Kama Valea (stupid boy)".

Drew Afualo calls out Simi for "being racist towards your own people for the laughs and giggles of a white man." Photo / TikTok @drewafualo

Hundreds of fans took to the comment section of Afualo's TikTok with one fan saying, "good thing Sāmoan women are some of the strongest and sassiest women I know."

While another user commented, "Lmao yes, guarantee his mum is gonna see this."

"God I love being a Sāmoan woman. Alofa atu Drew." One woman added.

Simi is yet to respond to Afualo's comments.