Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Samesame but Different LGBTQI+ Writers and Readers Festival - the show goes on

5 minutes to read
Auckland's Pride Festival may have been closed by Covid but the LGBTQI+ community are still celebrating. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Auckland's Pride Festival may have been closed by Covid but the LGBTQI+ community are still celebrating. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Back for its seventh year, the annual Samesame but Different LGBTQI+ Writers and Readers Festival returns in 2022 with a five-day programme that boasts an incredible collection of novelists, activists, journalists, essayists, playwrights and poets

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.