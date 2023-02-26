Voyager 2022 media awards
SAG Awards 2023: The best and the worst dressed on the red carpet

Jamie Lee Curtis on the red carpet at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Photo / Getty Images

The 29th Screen Actors Guild awards are set to kick off at 2pm NZT today, and stars have begun to arrive on the red carpet at Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California.

Early arrivals include Ginny & Georgia star Antonia Gentry, who along with The White Lotus’ Haley Lu Richardson is acting as a SAG ambassador during the event. They’ll be presenting during the show and giving viewers a behind-the-scenes peek at the ceremony.

Antonia Gentry

The Netflix star wears a flowy dusky purple gown with a cutout and hair swept up into a tight bun.

Antonia Gentry. Photo / AP
Haley Lu Richardson

The White Lotus star wears a pearl-studded strapless gown with matching bag in a stark contrast to what her character Portia would wear.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Everything Everywhere All at Once stuns in a striking red gown.

Jamie Lee Curtis. Photo / AP
Cara Delevingne

The model and actress steals the show in an all-black ensemble by Carolina Herrera.

Meghann Fahy

The White Lotus star opts for a minimalist look in this one-shoulder white sequined gown.

Stephanie Hsu

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star wears a high-low pink and red patterned gown.

Stephanie Hsu. Photo / Getty Images
- More to come.

