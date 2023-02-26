The 29th Screen Actors Guild awards are set to kick off at 2pm NZT today, and stars have begun to arrive on the red carpet at Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California.
Early arrivals include Ginny & Georgia star Antonia Gentry, who along with The White Lotus’ Haley Lu Richardson is acting as a SAG ambassador during the event. They’ll be presenting during the show and giving viewers a behind-the-scenes peek at the ceremony.
Antonia Gentry
The Netflix star wears a flowy dusky purple gown with a cutout and hair swept up into a tight bun.
Haley Lu Richardson
The White Lotus star wears a pearl-studded strapless gown with matching bag in a stark contrast to what her character Portia would wear.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Everything Everywhere All at Once stuns in a striking red gown.
Cara Delevingne
The model and actress steals the show in an all-black ensemble by Carolina Herrera.
Meghann Fahy
The White Lotus star opts for a minimalist look in this one-shoulder white sequined gown.
Stephanie Hsu
The Everything Everywhere All at Once star wears a high-low pink and red patterned gown.
- More to come.