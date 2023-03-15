The sisters-in-law, pictured here in 1987, were once close friends. Photo / Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson has lifted the lid on the time she and public darling Princess Diana were arrested and hauled into the back of a police van in 1986.

During The Duchess of York’s hen’s night, the two decided to dress up as police officers for Ferguson’s night of celebration.

But things took a turn when Diana and Ferguson were arrested for impersonating police officers.

Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Ferguson revealed more wild details of the night, with the evening reportedly labelled a “riot”.

“It was extraordinary, because we went to a nightclub – of course, you go to a nightclub with the Princess of Wales.

“We sat down, and the waiter came up to us and said, ‘Excuse me, this is a members club. It’s for fun, and we don’t serve police officers here.”

While in the police van, the pair quickly hid Ferguson’s engagement ring after they were worried news could get out about the arrest as well as private Ferugson’s upcoming wedding.

Diana’s mischief didn’t end there. According to Ferguson, while in the police van, Diana spotted a bag of “smokey bacon-flavoured crisps” and started eating them.

Diana, Princess of Wales, with Sarah Ferguson at the Guard's Polo Club in Windsor in June 1983. Photo / Getty Images

That’s when she claims an officer turned around and shouted “you can’t do that!”

She said the police swiftly let them go after clearing up the incident and who they were.

According to royal expert Tom Quinn, both Diana and Ferguson were in an absolute state, “lying on the floor, champagne being fired in every direction”.

After being sent home the mischief carried on when Ferguson and Diana allegedly locked Prince Andrew out of Buckingham Palace as he returned from his stag do.

On The Kelly Clarkson Show, Ferguson said she and Diana were close and used to have a lot of fun together.

“She and I, we laughed a lot,” Fergie said. “We got into trouble a lot.”

In 1996, Ferguson divorced Prince Andrew and Diana divorced the then Prince Charles.



