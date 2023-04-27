Veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards has opened up about the '180 turnaround' of Harry in recent years- and what he was like before all the drama. Photo / Getty Images

A veteran royal photographer who has captured many moments within the monarchy’s history has coined Harry’s personality in recent years as a “180 turnaround”.

Arthur Edwards, 82, who now works for The Sun, made an appearance on Australia’s The Project on Thursday night, where he opened up about the Prince becoming difficult to work with after Meghan Markle came into his life in 2016.

“Harry was somebody special and it was a pleasure working with him. Then suddenly he met Meghan and did a 180 turnaround,” he revealed to host Sarah Harris.

“He used to take the press to the pub at the end of a trip and we would all have a drink with him and a laugh with him and he would pay the bill … But now when I read his book Spare, the media are the evil monsters.”

Edwards went on: “I wonder where that change came and it only could have happened after he married Meghan.”

Harry and Meghan got married in the UK in 2018 before moving to California in 2020 where they now raise their two children Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lillibet, 1.

Prince Harry and Prince William receive bottles of champagne at a reception to mark the launch of the Henry Van Straubenzee Memorial Fund. Photo / Getty Images

Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, hit shelves in January this year and featured huge criticisms of both the royal family and the British press.

Edwards, who toured with the royal family for over 40 years - has spoken out about his negative experiences with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before. Speaking to news.com.au’s I’ve Got News For You podcast, the photographer revealed that he had to cease going on “miserable” trips with the couple.

Last March, he opened up in an interview, revealing that his relationship with members of the monarchy had blossomed into something more than just a photographer and their subjects.

However, as Harry’s loathing of the British media took a turn for the worst, Edwards started to feel uncomfortable when he was around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Camilla would always say hello, Kate says hello, William, yeah, they’re all very friendly and so was Harry until he met Meghan, and then he became very distant and he became almost, well, it was miserable,” he said.

“In fact in the end I didn’t do Harry’s tours. I didn’t do Harry’s tour of Australia, not with Meghan. I didn’t do Harry’s tour of South Africa with Meghan.

The Sun’s royal photographer Arthur Edwards appeared on The Project. Photo / The Project

“I just find it very depressing with them. They just hated the media and it was miserable so I ducked out of them and sort of went with Charles to New Zealand and you know, places like that.”

Earlier this month, Harry confirmed that he would be attending King Charles’ coronation on May 6 alone, while his wife Meghan will stay in California with their two kids.







