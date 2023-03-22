The photographer has spent years with the royals, now he's revealing some secrets. Photo / Getty Images

A royal photographer has revealed something you may not know about the King and Queen Consort.

People Magazine has reported, royal photographer Arthur Edwards has revealed something he has learned about Charles in the 45 years he has been photographing him.

Having followed the royals on 200 tours through over 120 countries, photographed multiple royal weddings, funerals and births, the 82-year-old photographer has made a revelation about the King, claiming he realised long ago, Charles was “just doing everything he could to make a difference”.

“I watched this prince who was a visionary make these proclamations about architecture and organic food and saving the sea from plastic. And I realised he was just doing everything he could to make a difference,” Edwards told the US-based magazine adding, “As he said, ‘Not for me, but for my children and grandchildren.’ I felt he’s just a lovely person to work with and I wanted to put it all down.”

Camilla, then Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, then Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh photographed by Arthur Edwards. Photo / Getty Images

The comments come after Edwards released his book, Behind the Crown – a collection of photos and the stories behind the iconic shots – in November last year.

Noting that the King’s drive to make a difference is an ambition many don’t know about, the photographer continued on to say Charles was never going to be the type of monarch to “just sit there”.

“He was going to make a difference, and he did. He’s a pioneer for the underdog. If a big supermarket was coming to a village where all the local shops would be destroyed, he’d fight for the village.”

And it’s something that his people seem to understand as well. Edwards said he recently visited Bolton – a town in the north of England - with the 74-year-old King and saw “crowds 30 deep” waiting to catch a glimpse of the monarch.

“Suddenly at 74, he’s become this big megastar, like a rockstar, and everybody wants to come and see him.”

Edwards, was close with the family when Princess Diana passed away and reflected on how her death impacted the attention on Charles.

King Charles talks to Arthur Edwards. Photo / Getty Images

Recalling trips the then Prince of Wales took to Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, Edwards said people were less interested in Charles but Edwards’ wasn’t.

“He was doing some amazing work. And I was getting really good pictures,” Edwards said.

Camilla then came onto the scene publically in 2004 and according to the photographer, she “has such a wonderful sense of fun” and “has brought a spring to Charles’ step”.

Continuing to tell a heartwarming story of the couple’s first tour to the US, he revealed Camilla was given a peach by a member of the public and ate it right then and there. It’s something “no royal would do” but she did.

“She brought a whole new meaning for Prince Charles. He’s now a much happier person. He’s contented. And he always refers to her as ‘my darling wife’.”

“The thing about Camilla, which is I think her strongest point, she never lost the common touch, and she makes him laugh. I’ve got pictures of them in the book just laughing together,” Edwards said. “She’s just always there to support him, and that’s her way,” he adds, explaining that this makes her a “great asset” to the nation.

He continued to tell People Magazine, he believed Charles will “do his best for other people” and stated the “Royal family’s in pretty good shape.”

Edwards also acknowledged the huge weight that will one day fall on the shoulders of Prince William, and later, his son, Prince George.

Speaking about the line of succession, the photographer said it’s a “terribly tough thing” to do taking on the responsibilities that come with the crown, especially as the monarch is in an “electric goldfish bowl all the time”.



