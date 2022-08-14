Prince Andrew, pictured at Westminster Abbey on March 29, is reportedly planning a return to Royal life. Photo / AP)

Prince Andrew is reportedly attempting to make a royal comeback.

The disgraced prince was said to have agreed to step back from public life following the decision of the sex abuse case brought by Virginia Giuffre, but now a source has claimed he wants to return to royal duties.

The Sun has reported royal expert Neil Sean claimed the prince is planning a "long and lengthy chat" with the Queen in an attempt to persuade her into letting him back into public life.

However, Prince Charles and Prince William, the future kings, are "rather concerned" about his motives, and it is creating a "source of great worry" for the heirs.

In June, a source told Daily Mail's royal editor Rebecca English that Charles and William believe Andrew should have no part to play in the monarchy moving forward, adding, "He [William] has strong views on the Duke of York and believes his insistence in trying to cling on to a public role is highly dangerous for the institution."

"He would have cut him loose a long time ago if it had been up to him. He understands that when it comes to mother and son, the situation is complicated, but honestly, I think he just wishes he would vanish from public view."

The pair later made their feelings known when they prevented the disgraced duke's attendance at the Order of the Garter ceremony in June.

Sources claimed the Duke of York was banned from the royal event at the 11th hour following an intervention from the future kings who feared "backlash" if he attended the service.

According to the Daily Mail, Andrew was told to stay out of sight "for his own good" following the tense family talks, and while he is thought to have challenged the ban, it was to no avail.

While a return to public life seems unlikely for Andrew, he will still be able to keep some perks of royal life.

The Telegraph reported the prince will keep his taxpayer-funded security after The Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC) determined that he is still entitled to public-funded bodyguards despite stepping back from royal duties.

The cost of his personal security detail is estimated to cost between £494,000 ($929,910) and £3m ($5.58m) annually, according to the outlet.