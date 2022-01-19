Details about the royal family's security could be spilled in court. Photo / Getty Images

Details about the Royal family's security arrangements could be heard in court for the first time if the Duke of Sussex's bid for a judicial review of his police protection is successful.

The Duke is seeking a judicial review into a Home Office decision about his security arrangements, arguing he should be able to pay for specialist Met Police officers to protect his family.

If a review is granted, the case will be heard in the High Court. Although he could technically appear in person, it is expected that lawyers for the Duke and the Home Office would make their arguments in front of a judge.

The first stage of paperwork was filed by the Duke's lawyers in September. It has not yet been decided if there is an arguable case for judicial review.

The hearings are typically public in front of a judge, and could require discussion of the Duke's security arrangements, his demands for further protection and the taxpayer-funded service provided to keep members of the Royal family safe.

All information about royal security has previously been considered so secret it is never discussed in public by the police, Home Office or palace, which refuses to comment on any aspect of protection however minor.

The Duke could apply for sensitive information to be heard in private, with members of the media excluded for part of the hearing, but there are no guarantees such a request would be granted.

Experts said much of the hearing would likely be granular legal detail about the process of Home Office decision-making.

A spokesman for the Home Office said of the Duke's security requests: "It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements. To do so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals' security."

A spokeswoman for the Duke said he "remains willing to cover the cost of security", but added: "As is widely known, others who have left public office and have an inherent threat risk receive police protection at no cost to them."

The Duke believes the private security they employ in the US would not be able to "necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK" leaving his family "unable" to visit.

It was revealed on Tuesday that the Duke and Duchess have set up a network of 11 companies in the tax haven state of Delaware.

The companies were incorporated by the Duchess's long-time attorney Richard Genow and her business manager Andrew Meyer.

The companies all appear to have names with sentimental value to the California-based couple. Hampshire LLC could allude to the place where they had a three-night stay in the final weeks of Meghan's pregnancy in Spring 2019 and Baobab Holdings, LLC may be named after the Baobab tree which is native to Africa and Australia.

Among the filings, which were first reported by MailOnline, are two publishing firms. Peca Publishing LLC was set up in September 2020 and used by Meghan to hold the rights for her children's book The Bench.

"Peca" means freckles in Spanish, and the name could allude to the book she published as a child - "a face without freckles is a sky without stars".

The second, is called Orinoco Publishing LLC - apparently named after the river that flows through Colombia and Venezuela. This could have been set up to hold the rights for the Duke's much-anticipated memoir, due for publication later this year.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.