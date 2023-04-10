The Queen was reportedly surprised by the reply. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle reportedly gave a curt three-word response to the Queen after the monarch offered her some advice when she first joined the royal family.

After leaving behind Hollywood to marry Prince Harry and become the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan was about to be thrust into a world of pomp and circumstance – so the Queen thought she could benefit from having a senior member of the family to lean on for support.

According to royal commentator, Robert Jobson, author of the upcoming new book Our King, Meghan and the Queen had a one-to-one chat during which the monarch “warmly welcomed” the actress into the family and told her she was “so pleased Harry had at last found love”.

The Queen was said to be happy that Harry found love. Photo / Netflix

In an extract seen by the Mirror, Jobson writes that the Queen went on to urge Megan to turn to Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh – the wife of her youngest son, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Like Meghan, Sophie – who was the Countess of Wessex at the time – was also fiercely independent, having had a successful career in public relations prior to marrying Prince Edward in 1999.

But when the Queen advised that the women meet up, Meghan reportedly bluntly replied: “I’ve got Harry.” In his book, Jobson notes the Queen was rather “surprised” by the remark.

In the same book, the royal correspondent also shared more insights into the moment Meghan and Prince Harry joined his brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, for a walkabout outside Windsor Castle following Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September.

Despite the “Fab Four” putting on a united front for the crowd of mourners and wellwishers, Jobson said Kate apparently felt uncomfortable throughout the entire outing, which took place just two days after the beloved monarch’s passing.

While the walkabout appeared to be a reconciliation of sorts following the many bombshell interviews the Sussexes had given about the royal family since their exit in 2020, Jobson reports it was simply an “illusion”.

“Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do,” Jobson wrote in an extract obtained by the Daily Mail.

The foursome could have all eyes on them again next month at King Charles’ coronation. While Prince Harry and Meghan have yet to confirm their attendance, they are currently in discussions with the palace regarding the historical event.

“It’s hoped that Harry and Meghan will be there,” an insider recently told Page Six. “All families are difficult, but this is no normal family, of course. Harry has a lot of questions about how the event will work.”