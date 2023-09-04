Rorie Buckley and Robert Irwin made their red carpet debut at the Australian premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in July. Photo / Getty Images

Rorie Buckley and Robert Irwin made their red carpet debut at the Australian premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in July. Photo / Getty Images

Robert Irwin and his girlfriend Rorie Buckly recently announced their relationship, but only after the 19-year-old won over her beau’s family with a “wildlife warrior boot camp”.

Woman’s Day has reported Buckley - the niece of the late Aussie actor Health Ledger - had to win over the wildlife lover’s mum Terri, 59 and sister, Bindi, 25, by showing off her commitment and willingness to get out in nature - and it appears she passed with flying colours.

Having recently gone on a crocodile research trip together compiling “critical data” for the Wildlife Warriors’ Worldwide foundation, Daily Mail has reported the Irwins were more than impressed by Buckley’s efforts and have welcomed her into the family.

Speaking to the news outlet, a source sweetly claimed the 19-year-old – who has reportedly been dating Robert since November 2022 - was “determined to not let Robert down and show him - and his mum and sister - that she’s not just some puff piece. And she blew them away”.

An Irwin test isn’t the only obstacle the couple have had to navigate, though, as they are currently in a long-distance relationship. Robert lives in Queensland, while Buckley is located in Western Australia. However, it seems to be going well, with the news outlet reporting the young lovebirds are making it work.

It comes after the couple appeared on their first red carpet together ever.

Wearing matching all-black outfits, the 19-year-olds looked loved-up at the Sydney premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in July. Posing for the cameras, they even appeared to share a few private jokes together.

Robert was first spotted with Buckley last year as they sat cuddling on a beach in Queensland.

The conservationist was snapped with his arms around her last November as the couple shared some burgers and watched the sunset.

Buckley was later spotted sitting with Robert and his mum at the Australia Zoo crocodile show on his birthday last December.