Ritz reveals the 'real' reason its crackers have crinkled edges

Did you think Ritz crackers had their crinkled edges just because it makes them cute? Or are you normal and never spent a split second of your one wild and precious life thinking about the shape of Ritz crackers?
Either way, you're about to find out something new - but take cold comfort in the knowledge that you are far from the only person who did not know this.
Ritz has just revealed that the ridges on their crackers act like a little cheese knife for thin Swiss cheese.
In a video posted to TikTok, the cracker company revealed the hack which has cracker lovers gobsmacked.
The video, which has had more than 2 million views, shows a Ritz cracker being used to slice the cheese.
The caption for the video says "the more you know".
Turns out, the ridges serve a very useful purpose: to cut the cheese.
While the company later admitted that wasn't the original purpose of the ridges around the cracker, they have clearly now decided that is the purpose they should serve.
"Ritz you are making me question my entire existence," one person commented on TikTok.
"Ritz, I'm no advertisement specialist, but this post hurt my feelings, and I'm sure it had the same impact on others," another one said, urging the company to delete the video.