Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Rising costs force young New Zealanders to rethink dating and romance

Madeleine Crutchley
By
Multimedia Journalist for Viva and Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
Romance should be free. But how are young people making it work in a strained economy?

Romance should be free. But how are young people making it work in a strained economy?

The cost of living is putting pressure on young people. How might it be affecting their approach to romance?

A bouquet of flowers at a reasonably priced dairy will set you back about $10. That’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle