The King is reportedly planning to grant an interview to the BBC amid his rift with Harry. Photo / AP

The King is reportedly planning to grant an interview to the BBC amid his rift with Harry. Photo / AP

A royal insider has revealed that King Charles plans to do an interview with the BBC to talk about his future plans for the monarchy.

However, the interview could see the King grilled about his youngest son Harry, including the attacks he made on the family in his memoir Spare and allegations of racism that surfaced in an interview he did with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, reported The Sun.

In his chat with the BBC, Charles hopes to outline the “manifesto” for his rule, particularly his modern outlook on the monarchy and its role within the UK and Commonwealth, according to Stewart Price.

The royal commentator, author and former confidante of Princess Diana revealed the King’s plans to discuss the monarchy’s future in the BBC special and potentially share the screen with friend and broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby.

“I believe strongly, that Charles will grant another interview to the BBC, possibly with somebody like Jonathan Dimbleby, whom he trusts and likes,” Pearce shared.

In 1994, Dimbleby interviewed the former-prince for bombshell show Charles: The Private Man, The Public Role on ITV, where Charles came clean about his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

In 1994, Dimbleby spoke to the then-prince for an explosive show Charles: The Private Man, The Public Role on UK network ITV, where he admitted adultery with Camilla Parker-Bowles. Photo / Getty Images

ITV reportedly recorded more than 180 hours of footage, following the Prince for nearly a year.

The explosive adultery admission came after Dimbleby questioned Charles about being faithful to Diana. The then-prince replied, saying he had “until” the marriage “became irretrievably broken down”.

Pearce reports that Charles and Dimbleby still have a very strong relationship, adding: ”After all, 30 years ago the documentary was released, which was a very profound conversation between Prince Charles, as he was then, and Dimbleby.”

It has been reported that the BBC has been in secret talks with the King for a while regarding a preview to celebrate his coronation on May 6.

The interview could see the King grilled about his youngest son Harry, including his attacks on the family in his memoir Spare and allegations of racism that surfaced in an interview he did with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, reported to The Sun. Photo / AP

Pearce is the first to officially announce the King’s media plans with the BBC, which would be Charles’ first big interview since Harry and Meghan withdrew from royal life.

The royal commentator believes Charles’ vision for his future reign is largely based on “compassion and transparency”.

“It is a manifesto to allow the alacrity, ease, transparency and wonder of sustainable monarchy in today’s temperament,” he said.

“This is extraordinary, this epoque-making event of King Charles’ coronation …

“One of the major constituent parts of this will be creating change through compassion, parity, diversity and absolute transparency.

“In other words, Charles is a future-facing monarch.”