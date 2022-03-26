Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Restaurant profile, review: Kabul House, Mt Roskill

4 minutes to read
Musa Muradi, owner of Afghani restaurant Kabul House. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Musa Muradi, owner of Afghani restaurant Kabul House. Photo / Brett Phibbs

By Amanda Saxton

Kabul House
7/190 Stoddard Rd, Mt Roskill (far end of the Tulja Centre)
Ph: (09) 620 5888
Open: Sunday-Wednesday 11.30am-9pm, Thursday-Saturday 11.30am-9.30pm
It's best to call ahead to make sure you'll get a table. Takeaway available.

Musa Muradi cooks

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.