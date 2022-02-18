Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Restaurant review: Baklava Cafe, Mount Roskill

4 minutes to read
Baklava Cafe's foul medammas zaatar mana'ish, bread, pickles and labneh b zeit. Photo / Alex Burton

Baklava Cafe's foul medammas zaatar mana'ish, bread, pickles and labneh b zeit. Photo / Alex Burton

By Amanda Saxton

Baklava Cafe
46 Stoddard Rd, Mount Roskill.
Open 8am-10pm every day.

Gastronomic paradise, for me, is the Middle East at breakfast time. Pretty pottery bowls of olives, baba ganoush, rocket, and hummus. Tomato and cucumber salad. Falafel

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.