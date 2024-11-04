These delectable salmon blinis look sophisticated but take very little time to put together. You can make your own blinis, but there are ready-made ones available if you want to save time. We’ve suggested three per person but you might need to make more if you don’t want anyone to miss out!
Salmon blinis with avocado creme fraiche
Serves eight
Ingredients
- 24 blinis
- 200g hot smoked salmon, sliced
- ¼ cup salmon caviar (optional)
- Fresh dill, to garnish
- ½ cup capers, to garnish
- Avocado creme fraiche
- 1 avocado, scooped
- 200g creme fraiche
- ½ lemon, zest and juice
- 2 Tbsp dill, roughly chopped
- Salt and pepper, to taste