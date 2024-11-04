Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Recipe: Salmon blinis with avocado creme fraiche

Fresh Recipes
Quick Read
Smoky salmon and creamy avocado are the perfect toppings for these little blinis. Video / Fresh Media

These delectable salmon blinis look sophisticated but take very little time to put together. You can make your own blinis, but there are ready-made ones available if you want to save time. We’ve suggested three per person but you might need to make more if you don’t want anyone to miss out!

Salmon blinis with avocado creme fraiche

Serves eight

Ingredients

  • 24 blinis
  • 200g hot smoked salmon, sliced
  • ¼ cup salmon caviar (optional)
  • Fresh dill, to garnish
  • ½ cup capers, to garnish
  • Avocado creme fraiche
  • 1 avocado, scooped
  • 200g creme fraiche
  • ½ lemon, zest and juice
  • 2 Tbsp dill, roughly chopped
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Method

  1. Blend all avocado creme fraiche ingredients together until smooth. Season to taste and spoon into a bowl.
  2. Place blinis on a serving platter. Top each blini with a teaspoon of avocado creme fraiche, a slice of salmon, fresh dill, salmon caviar and capers.
  3. Serve with lemon wedges on the side.

Note: You can make the avocado creme fraiche a few hours ahead of time so all you need to do is top the blinis when you are ready to serve them.

Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle