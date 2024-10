180g hot smoked salmon

4 sourdough bagels

1/4 red onion, thinly sliced

125g cream cheese (plain or flavoured)

2 Tbsp capers

Salt and pepper, to taste

Fennel fronds or dill to serve

1 lemon

Method

Toast the bagels, then spread the cream cheese on both sides of the bagel. Flake the smoked salmon over the bottom half of the bagel. Top with a sprinkle of capers and a few slices of red onion. Add a squeeze of lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste, and some fennel or dill fronds. Grate a little lemon zest over everything, place the other half bagel on top, sit back, and enjoy.

Note: Even red onions can be quite strong. To mellow the flavour, soak the slices of onion in cold water for 5 minutes, then drain on a paper towel before using.