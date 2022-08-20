Ingredients
Icing
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a 20cm tin with baking paper.
- Sift the flour, cocoa, baking soda and sugar into a large bowl and add the hazelnuts.
- Combine the butter, eggs, coffee and yoghurt. Pour into the dry ingredients and combine. Pour into the tin and smooth the top. Bake for 45 minutes. Remove and cool.
- For the icing, place the butter in a bowl. Add icing sugar and coffee in two lots until smooth. Spread evenly over the cake and decorate with hazelnuts.
- Serves: 8