A pressure cooker cooks a bold meat dish in a surprisingly short time – perfect when you want a hearty meal after a busy day. Quick to assemble, you can put it on in the morning and come home to a house redolent with delicious smells. Serve the lamb shanks
3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 onion, diced
3 garlic cloves, crushed
2 cups beef stock
1 cup red wine
1 Tbsp tomato paste
¾ cup chopped tomatoes
1 Tbsp red wine vinegar
2 tsp chilli powder, optional
1 cinnamon quill
1 red chilli, chopped (optional)
½ orange, juice and grated zest
20g dark chocolate, shaved
Salt and pepper, to taste
Method
- Add the oil to a large deep frying pan over high heat. Sear the lamb shanks in batches until browned, then set aside.
- Turn the heat down to medium, add extra oil if needed, then add onion and garlic to the pan. Saute for 3-4 minutes, stirring often.
- Place the lamb shanks in a pressure cooker bowl with the bone sticking upward. Add the rest of the ingredients so the lamb meat is covered. Cook for 45 minutes. The shanks will cook beautifully – meat easily pulls off the bone. If you are using a conventional slow cooker, cook on high for 4 hours or on low for 8 hours.
- Remove the cinnamon quill, then season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve with crusty white bread or your favourite sides.