Recall of Tasti snack products extended over potential of metal fragments

An urgent recall of more than 20 popular Tasti brand snack products has been extended by health authorities.

Snack products from the Auckland-based food producer were recalled at the weekend due to concerns over the potential presence of small metal pieces.

Today that recall was updated to include additional batch numbers.

Some of the popular lunchbox staples included in the mass recall are snack bars, chopped nuts and Frooze Balls.

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) said it was supporting Tasti Products in a significant recall of a range of Tasti-brand bars, peanuts and snack ball products. The products are sold at supermarkets and retailers throughout the country and some of the products have been exported to Australia.