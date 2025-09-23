More than 20 popular Tasti-brand snack products are being urgently taken off the shelves in a mass recall due to concerns over the potential presence of metal.
Not all batches and flavours have been affected, so consumers were asked to check the information on the recall page carefully. Implicated products have been removed from shelves.
Tasti said that their food safety systems identified the potential presence of “exceptionally thin metal wire originating from imported raw materials”.
“The safety of our customers is our top priority so we have recalled some of the products in specific ranges and are advising customers to dispose of the product.”
NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said the concern with these products was that they could cause injury.
There have been no reports of associated injury, however, affected product should not be eaten.
Anyone who had eaten any of the products and had concerns about their health were advised to seek medical advice.
Customers were able to get a refund on their purchase by contacting
tasti@tasti.co.nz with a photo of the product and best before date for a replacement voucher. Products included in the recall Tasti Smooshed Bars
Berry Cashew & Cacao 69g - Best Before: 07/07/2026, 16/07/2026, 08/07/2026, 17/07/2026
Berry Cashew & Cacao Tub 207g - Best Before: 20/08/2026, 21/08/2026
Cacao Brownie 69g - Best Before: 17/07/2026, 21/072026, 08/09/2026, 09/09/2026, 18/07/2026
Choc Peanut 345g - Best Before: 05/09/2026, 10/09/2026, 11/09/2026, 23/07/2026, 24/07/2026
Peanut Butter & Caramel 69g - Best Before: 22/07/2026, 21/07/2026, 10/07/2026, 11/07/2026, 14/07/2026, 15/07/2026, 22/07/2026, 23/07/2026
Protein Dark Cacao Brownie Tub 174g - Best Before: 15/05/2026, 30/05/2026
Protein Hazel Brownie 174g - Best Before: 16/05/202
Protein Raspberry Brownie 174g - Best Before Date: 16/05/2026
Tasti Snak Logs
Apricot 240g - Best Before: 21/07/2026, 22/07/2026, 23/07/2026, 24/07/2026
Fruit And Nut 240g - Best Before Dates: 24/07/2026, 29/08/2026, 25/07/26
Frooze Filled Balls:
Caramel Choc Pb 70g - Best Before: 05/08/2026,06/08/2026
Choc Hazelnut 70g - Best Before: 22/07/2026, 12/08/2026, 13/08/2026
Choc Hazelnut Tub 210g, Best Before: 21/07/2026, 14/08/2026, 25/08/2026, 22/07/2026, 26/08/2026
Cookie Dough 70g - Best Before: 20/08/2026, 29/07/2026, 30/07/202614/07/2026
Cookie Dough Tub 210g - Best Before: 14/07/2026, 18/08/2026, 15/07/2026, 19/08/2026
Lemon Cheesecake 70g - Best Before Dates: 11/08/2026, 12/08/2026
Peanut Butter & Jelly 70g - Best Before: 04/08/2026
Raspberry Dark Choc 70g - Best Before Dates: 23/07/2026, 21/08/2026, 17/09/2026, 30/07/2026
Raspberry Dark Choc Tub 210g -Best Before: 15/07/2026, 31/07/2026, 06/08/2026, 16/07/2026, 07/08/2026, 08/08/2026
Frooze Snack Balls Cranberry 70g - Best Before: 28/07/2026, 29/07/2026
Other:
Tasti Chopped Peanuts 70g - Best Before: 03/02/2026, 03/03/2026
Tasti Nut Bar Deluxe 210g - Best Before: 01/08/2026, 04/08/2026