Congolese children who received dental health education from the Mercy Ships operation. Photo / Mercy Ships

When Graeme Walls stepped off Queen’s Wharf and on to the MV Anastasis in 1983, he had no idea he would be giving his career to change the lives of the world’s neediest.

But four decades and more than 70 countries later, the now-retired director of Mercy Ships New Zealand wouldn’t have had it any other way.

“I went on board and it had a great impact on my life,” Walls told Newstalk ZB’s Real Life with John Cowan on Sunday night.

“As soon as I walked on, I knew that was going to be my home for a period of time – although I didn’t know at that stage how long it was going to be.”

For the next 25 years, Walls would volunteer onboard Mercy Ships, a Christian humanitarian organisation providing life-changing medical procedures to poor communities, many of which are in Africa.

“There’s a large hospital on board both the ships, so people that have lost all hope can come aboard and receive surgery free of charge,” he explained.

“We specialise in short surgeries that will change a person’s life, but don’t have a long recovery… a lot of dental work, cataracts, eyes, bone surgeries, straightening limbs, removing tumours and things.”

Walls has held a variety of roles within Mercy Ships, from school teacher to operations manager, and served in Africa, Central and South America, and the Pacific Islands.

The final 15 years of his career saw him transition to a land-based role in Auckland, and he became the director of Mercy Ships’ New Zealand branch.

Graeme Walls and his wife Sharon.

Walls met his future wife, Sharon, on the ship. They had three children together, who they raised onboard – a unique experience he describes as the “best and worst of what life has to hold for families”.

Overall though, it’s been a buzz working for an organisation having such a significant impact for good.

“I remember having breakfast one morning and a lady who’d had the surgery onboard the African Mercy [ship] stumbled up the gangway, one person on each side of her because she couldn’t see a thing,” Walls recounted.

Africa Mercy leaves Tenerife on its way to Senegal where many people were given medical help. Photo / Mercy Ships KAP101122SPLship

“And then about two or three hours later, I was in my office and I saw her walk down those stairs and she didn’t need any help at all. It was just tremendous to see the difference that it made.”

While surgery is the thrust of Mercy Ships’ work, Walls says the Christian faith permeates everything the organisation does.

“It’s the reason why we do it – the calling of Jesus to go, and this is one way of going, not only do we do the surgeries, but to share the love of Jesus and what it means to have a relationship with a personal God.

“You can’t help everyone, but you can help a few and you just have to concentrate on the ones that we can help. But there is tremendous need out there, and it’s confronting.”

Walls retired from Mercy Ships last July, and has spent the months since off, which he admits has been tricky to accustom to after a busy and active career.

He says he’s deliberately taken some time off and is now “starting to do things that I’ve wanted to do”.

