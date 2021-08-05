Queensland teacher selling 'rare' snack Pizza Shapes for $104,000

Could this possibly be the worlds most expensive cracker? Photo / Facebook

A woman has found an Arnott's Pizza Shape so "rare" she wants $104,000 for it — and she won't budge for anything less.

Chantelle Matson, from Queensland, listed the two joined Pizza Shapes for sale on Facebook Marketplace, with an asking price of $5000.

However, the Ipswich teacher said she was looking for "close to $100k".

"We all know pizza shapes are the best Savoury Arnott's snack," she wrote in the advert

"But what if you found a twin version of your favourite snack. That's gotta be worth something. Looking for bids close to $100K."'

The asking price is $5,000 but the woman said she was looking for 'close to $100k'. Photo /Facebook

It appears some people are keen to get their hands on it with one woman commenting: "I just asked if this was still available" — however, whether she was actually being serious or is to be debated as she signed off with several laughing emojis.

"I've had one before should of sold mine," another person joked.

One woman shared a screenshot of the alleged conversation she had with Matson asking if it was still available.

A Queensland teacher wants $104,000 for this 'unusual' Pizza Shape. Photo / Supplied

"You sure you didn't eat it," the (potential) bidder asked, to which Matson responded: "Like I said, it's available", adding that she still has the original box.

She told the Courier Mail her advert is legitimate, revealing she has been contacted by close to 100 people.

However, the highest bid so far sits at $4500, along with being offered "a half can of coke and some gummy worms as a trade".

Matson told the publication she's always up for a laugh, especially if it distracts people during lockdown.

She said she discovered the "rare" Shape while watching beach volleyball on the Olympics, before showing her husband and making a TikTok video.

She also said her asking price is based on what people were offering to pay.

And if you do want it, the 2-for-1 deal is preserved with care, sealed in a plastic container, with postage available and packaged in bubble wrap to ensure the biscuit "'is delivered conjoined".

One woman asked the seller if it was still available. Photo / Facebook

While some may think it's completely outrageous, don't forget a Gold Coast teen was recently given $20,900 for her one-of-a-kind Dorito.

Within days, bidding for the chip had exploded to $20,900 and it later achieved bids of up to $104,000.

In fact, in a strange twist of fate, Matson told the Courier Mail her workmate is the sister of the lucky teen.

"(So) I heard all about her story. It was just for a laugh really," she said.

But watch this space as Matson could very well earn some serious pocket money for her strange biscuit.