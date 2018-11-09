Queen's pre-wedding row with 'difficult' Meghan Markle revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan bid farewell to NZ after a whirlwind final day in Rotorua.

The Queen had words with Prince Harry over his 'difficult' bride Meghan Markle's choice of wedding tiara, it has been revealed.

"What Meghan wants, Meghan gets," Prince Harry repeatedly told staff before his wedding in May, according to a book by reporter Richard Jobson.

So he 'hit the roof' when the couple were told Meghan, 37, couldn't wear her first choice of tiara – which featured emeralds – because of concerns it might have come from Russia, The Sun reports.

Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry watched by (middle row from left) Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / Getty Images

A royal insider told the newspaper that the Queen stepped in and told Harry: "She gets what tiara she's given by me."

The source to The Sun, "Meghan had her heart set on this tiara with emeralds and Prince Harry hit the roof when they were told it was impossible for her to wear it".

The provenance of the tiara couldn't be established, the source said, adding that there were concerns it originally came from Russia.

The source added that after a "very heated exchange" with staff, the Queen stepped in and told Prince Harry: "Meghan cannot have whatever she wants. She gets what tiara she's given by me."

The monarch also questioned why Meghan needed a veil since the wedding was her second, according to the insider.

"The message from the Queen was very much that Meghan needed to think about how she speaks to staff members and be careful to follow family protocols," the source said.

Former actress Megan is "used to working in a Hollywood environment" and so can be '"difficult," the source said.

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, England. Photo / AP

She has also reportedly clashed with the Duchess of Cambridge over how staff are treated, according to the source,

Meghan ended up wearing Queen Mary's diamond and platinum bandeau tiara on her wedding day.

She picked the tiara from the Queen's collection during a visit to Buckingham Palace with Prince Harry.

Meghan has described her visit to see the Queen and choose a headpiece for her wedding as "an incredibly surreal day".

She and Prince Harry recorded their memories of the wedding for an audio commentary that is part of the new "Relive the Royal Wedding" exhibition at Windsor Castle, which opened last month.

Speaking about the tiara she wore, Meghan said: "When it came to the tiara on the day, I was very fortunate to be able to choose this gorgeous art deco style bandeau tiara.

"Harry and I had gone to Buckingham Palace to meet with Her Majesty The Queen to select one of the options that were there, which was an incredibly surreal day as you can imagine.

Britain's Prince Harry and his bride Meghan Markle, ride in a carriage after their wedding ceremony. Photo / AP

"And that was the one that, I think, as we tried them on, stood out."

She added: "I think it was just perfect because it was so clean and simple - and also to that point, an extension of what Clare [Waight Keller] and I had been trying to do with the dress which was have something that could be so incredibly timeless but still feel modern."

Harry joked in the commentary: "Every girl's dream to be able to try on a tiara, and, funnily enough, the one that suited the best, the one that looked the best on you without question, I shouldn't have really even been there, but such an incredible loan by my grandmother, it was very sweet."