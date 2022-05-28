The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend some official Platinum Jubilee events with the royal family in London over the bank holiday weekend. Photo / Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signalled they are to stick to the official script during their flying visit to Britain for the Platinum Jubilee, avoiding "surprise" private events that might overshadow the Queen's celebration.

The Duke and Duchess, who are bringing both their young children to the UK for the first time, will attend several official public engagements with members of the royal family over the bank holiday weekend.

This will include the St Paul's Cathedral service, and there are reports they will also attend Trooping the Colour despite not appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony with senior members of the working royal family.

Young members of the royal family will attend the Saturday night concert, which stars Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Duran Duran and performances from musicals including Lin Manuel Miranda's Hamilton, a show Prince Harry and Meghan have previously seen in person.

Those organising the jubilee have privately expressed frustration over a lack of clarity over where the Sussexes will be appearing and when, with fears the novelty of having them back in Britain for the event will overshadow the Queen's celebration.

Their habit of making "surprise" unpublicised appearances, most recently by Meghan at the memorial to murdered primary school children in Uvalde, Texas, has led to concerns of a "circus" following their every move during the visit.

The Duchess flew to Uvalde, Texas on Thursday to lay flowers at the memorial for the murdered primary school children. Photo / Getty Images

The Telegraph understands the Sussexes are intending to limit themselves to public engagements during the jubilee, spending time with family privately but not making unannounced visits elsewhere.

They are thought to have been in touch with the palace only to discuss logistical arrangements for the jubilee, and royal aides have been kept at arms' length about their wider plans.

Of the prospect of the couple only doing official engagements, one source said: "We'll see."

The couple retains patronages in a handful of UK charities, including Wellchild and Smartworks, and the Duchess is thought to have stayed in touch with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen at Grenfell Tower.

It is not clear whether the Duke and Duchess will be accompanied on the visit by a camera crew from Netflix, who would need to apply for official media accreditation to film the public jubilee events.

They recently travelled to The Hague with film crews making a documentary about the Invictus Games.

The couple's team have previously denied a reality TV show is in the works, but this month, Page Six, the US celebrity gossip page, reported Netflix is now filming an "at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style docuseries".

The last time the couple came to Britain, they paid a visit to the Queen at Windsor Castle. Prince Harry later discussed it with Hoda Kotb, the US breakfast television host, telling her he is "trying to make it possible that I can get my kids to meet her".

He has since overcome alleged security issues to bring Archie, 3, and Lilibet, who is nearly 1, to Britain.

Lilibet, named for the Queen's childhood nickname, has not yet met her great-grandmother and will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday, June 4 in the midst of the jubilee bank holiday.

The Prince caused serious consternation at the palace after appearing to call the Queen's safety into question, saying of his rare visit: "I'm just making sure she's protected and has got the right people around her."