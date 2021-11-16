Queen's moving message from bed read by Edward days before her first wedding anniversary without Prince Philip

The Queen wrote a message delivered on her behalf days before her first wedding anniversary without Prince Philip. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen has sent a moving message in a speech delivered for her by Prince Edward.

The address was to the Church of England's national assembly, an event the Queen missed because of ongoing health concerns. It is the first time the monarch missed her five-yearly visit to the Synod in its 51-year history.

Her appearance at the event was cancelled last week after the Queen sprained her back.

Edward, Earl of Wessex, read the Queen's message on her behalf - days before her first wedding anniversary without Prince Philip.

Her message read: "It is hard to believe that it is over 50 years since Prince Philip and I attended the very first meeting of the General Synod.

"None of us can slow the passage of time, and while we often focus on all that has changed in the intervening years, much remains unchanged, including the Gospel of Christ and his teachings."

Elsewhere, the Queen touched on the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on all faiths.

"For many, it has been a time of anxiety, of grief and of weariness.

"Yet the Gospel has brought hope, as it has done throughout the ages; and the Church has adapted and continued its ministry, often in new ways, such as digital forms of worship," part of the speech said.

The Earl of Wessex said his mother the Queen sent her "sincere and deepest apologies that she cannot be here today".

"I think you probably understand why, and she regrets that deeply," he added.

The event was held at the Westminster headquarters of the Synod, and the Queen missed addressing the Church of England's national assembly for the first time during her reign.

The Queen has virtual appearances scheduled next week, but no major public engagements for the rest of the year, the Daily Mail reports.

Buckingham Palace said last week the Queen had to cancel her first scheduled public appearance since she was advised by a doctor to rest after a hospital stay.

The official statement noted she was "disappointed" to miss the Remembrance Sunday event. The Prince of Wales laid a wreath on her behalf.

It followed the Queen's hospital stay on October 20 for preliminary tests.