Meghan Markle's claims royals 'controlled every part of her life' revealed in court

Meghan felt there was only one part of her new life she had control over. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle claimed that the British royals controlled nearly every part of her life.

Bombshell emails revealed in court included Meghan's insistence on not being given a stylist, as that was the "only thing" she could control, reports The Sun.

Her former royal aide Jason Knauf, originally from New Zealand, disclosed texts and emails with the Duchess that revealed she found it "personally frustrating" that people assumed she had a royal stylist.

The correspondence was first made public last week, including claims Meghan had no control over her life while she was part of the royal family - but that she did have authority over her "personal styling".

One person tweeted naming Meghan's friends as her stylists. The Duchess then wrote Knauf an email, reading, "You know how personally frustrating I find the 'stylist' narrative (as it's the only thing I seem to still have any control over – my personal styling).

"But given we are being asked to co-operate with this evidently authoritative biography I need to share I will not be comfortable doing so if this person is considered an authority and is tweeting the below.

"Can we set up a time to chat? I feel he needs to be back briefed ASAP if there's any conversation about working with them moving forward.

"He's being quoted in Town and Country and various others as saying [redacted] styled me which is patently untrue."

The Duchess of Sussex's personal emails and texts have been shared in court. Photo / AP

When Meghan reportedly sent a briefing note to Knauf to pass on to the authors of Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, she repeated the fact that she did not have a stylist.

The final line in her notes, written in the third person, read, "Also Meghan does not work with a stylist; [redacted] is her close friend."

It comes after Meghan told Oprah Winfrey during her interview in March that she felt trapped while she was part of the royal family.

She also revealed that she was forced to hand over her passport, driver's licence and keys and eventually experienced thoughts of suicide.