3 June The Queen lights up the UK with the jubilee beacons

3 June The Queen lights up the UK with the jubilee beacons

Over 3000 beacons have been lit across the UK and the Commonwealth to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Now the royal family have gathered to watch the principal beacon be lit at Buckingham Palace.

Once used as a communication tool during times of war, beacons are now used to mark royal milestones - such as the Queen's 70-year reign.

We've seen a dazzling light display, heard musical performances, and seen images of the Queen throughout the years projected on to the walls of Buckingham Palace.

Prince William has spoken with school children, the performers and organisers at the event.

Buckingham Palace lit up with images of the Queen throughout the years. Photo / Getty Images

Wellington was the second Commonwealth capital city to take part in the beacon event.

Last night, mana whenua and Wellington Mayor Andy Foster lit a beacon atop Mt Victoria in the Queen's honour.

🔥 This evening, over 3,000 beacons will be lit across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth to celebrate The Queen’s 70 years of service.



Once used as a communication tool, beacons are now used to celebrate Royal milestones.



📽️ Beacons for George V's Silver Jubilee in 1935. pic.twitter.com/HAJog4spwK — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 2, 2022

The event kicked off just after 9pm with a karakia before a torch was ignited from a beacon at the bottom of the steps to the Tango Te Keo Mt Victoria lookout.

The torch was then handed to the mayor and former Governors-General Sir Anand Satyanand and Sir Jerry Mateparae.

The trio then lit the Queen's Platinum Jubilee beacon.