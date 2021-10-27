Queen's health: Prince Harry in 'panic mode' as concerns mount for the Queen

A source claims Prince Harry is feeling distraught after the Queen has experienced health issues. Photo / Getty Images

As concerns over the Queen's health mount, a person reportedly close to Prince Harry has shared how he is coping with the news.

An anonymous source spoke to US Weekly, and revealed details about how Harry is feeling being so far away from his grandmother when she is struggling with her health.

The Queen announced yesterday she would no longer appear at Scotland's COP26 summit, where she had been scheduled to speak.

"He felt helpless being 5000 miles [8000km] away in Montecito, and has been checking in non-stop with her," the source told the publication.

The source added that he "feels guilty about not saying goodbye" to Prince Philip before he died in April, and that he went into "panic mode" when news of his grandmother's stay in hospital broke.

"He would never forgive himself if the same thing happened with his beloved grandmother," the source said.

The Sun reports Harry is hoping to return to the UK for Christmas with Megan "so that [the Queen] can finally get to meet Lilibet and see Archie again".

The 95-year-old monarch is "doing fine" according to reports from US Weekly, although she has been ordered by her doctor to rest.

The Queen will instead appear at COP26 via a video message.

She spent one night in hospital for "preliminary tests" but was discharged.

"Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle. Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the evening reception of COP26 on Monday, 1 November.

"Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message."