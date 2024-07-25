Queen Mary was said to have tears in her eyes after being hit by a motorised scooter. Photo / X, @tribucaldea
Queen Mary appears to have escaped a serious injury earlier this week after she was hit by a motorised scooter.
During an official visit to Greenland in which she met with members of the public, the 52-year-old Queen of Denmark was knocked off her feet when an elderly man hit her with his scooter.
Video footage of the event has gone viral online, showing Mary crying out in pain before her security guard quickly stepped in front of her and stopped the scooter from moving further through the crowd.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, the Australian-born monarch’s media team confirmed she was not hurt in the accident and that the man who hit her “did not know what happened”.
QUEEN MARY OF DENMARK HIT BY A SCOOTER A scooter that was riding in the middle of the crowd crashed into her from behind, hitting her legs and causing her to lose her balance. pic.twitter.com/oLN0SfRZ3b
It’s understood the man was attempting to extend his arm toward Mary in order to shake her hand. However, he accidentally hit the accelerator on his mobility scooter and ploughed into her instead.
Members of the crowd told the news outlet the Queen was visibly hurt by the impact and some claimed her eyes were watering from the pain.
“I could see how much it hurt her, her eyes watered immediately. It must hurt to be hit at that speed. The police immediately barricaded and removed her from the situation,” one man said.
Others took to social media to question how the accident happened in the first place. “Why was someone allowed to get so close on a motorised scooter?” one person asked. Another said, “This is a very big security issue.”
“Omg! She was clearly in pain and in shock after she was hit. Security failed her.” A fan wrote.
Some defended the man who hit her, “Actually, looks like a mobility scooter, not a recreational one. So the disabled person was there, like everyone else, close by, as part of the gathered crowd,” a person said on X.
“Allegedly it was a disabled old man who was very sad it happened. But yes! Security should’ve stopped him,” another wrote.
Mary is visiting Greenland’s capital city, Nuuk, with her youngest children, twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 13, and her husband, King Frederik, 56.
Frederik and Mary are popular among the Danish people, with a poll conducted in January by news publication Ritzau revealing 82 per cent of subjects believed Frederik was well suited to be King and 86 per cent backed his wife Mary as Queen.