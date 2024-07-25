It’s understood the man was attempting to extend his arm toward Mary in order to shake her hand. However, he accidentally hit the accelerator on his mobility scooter and ploughed into her instead.

Members of the crowd told the news outlet the Queen was visibly hurt by the impact and some claimed her eyes were watering from the pain.

“I could see how much it hurt her, her eyes watered immediately. It must hurt to be hit at that speed. The police immediately barricaded and removed her from the situation,” one man said.

Queen Mary was knocked off her feet after a man hit her with his mobility scooter. Photo / X, @tribucaldea

Others took to social media to question how the accident happened in the first place. “Why was someone allowed to get so close on a motorised scooter?” one person asked. Another said, “This is a very big security issue.”

“Omg! She was clearly in pain and in shock after she was hit. Security failed her.” A fan wrote.

Some defended the man who hit her, “Actually, looks like a mobility scooter, not a recreational one. So the disabled person was there, like everyone else, close by, as part of the gathered crowd,” a person said on X.

“Allegedly it was a disabled old man who was very sad it happened. But yes! Security should’ve stopped him,” another wrote.

King Frederik X of Denmark and Queen Mary of Denmark appear on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace after the King's accession to the throne on January 14, 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Mary is visiting Greenland’s capital city, Nuuk, with her youngest children, twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 13, and her husband, King Frederik, 56.

Frederik acceded to the throne in January two weeks after his mother, Queen Margrethe II, 83, announced her decision to abdicate the throne after more than 50 years.

Frederik and Mary are popular among the Danish people, with a poll conducted in January by news publication Ritzau revealing 82 per cent of subjects believed Frederik was well suited to be King and 86 per cent backed his wife Mary as Queen.