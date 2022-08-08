Her Majesty has had "several conversations" with Prince William about her fears. Photo / AP

The Queen has concerns about her grandson's travel preferences.

The 96-year-old monarch has reportedly urged Prince William to stop flying in helicopters with his family.

Sources claim the Queen is "terrified" disaster could hit and has had "several conversations" with the heir to the throne expressing her concern about his choice of travel.

A source told the Sun, "Her Majesty has told close friends and courtiers that she would like William to stop flying himself, particularly in bad weather, as helicopters are not the safest form of transport.

"It keeps the Queen awake at night, and she is understandably very worried.

"She knows William is a capable pilot but does not think it is worth the risk for all five of them to carry on flying together and can't imagine what would happen. It would spark a constitutional crisis."

The family of five are known to fly the 185km between their two homes - Kensington Palace in London and Anmer Court in Norfolk - yet despite William being granted consent to fly his family in 2013, the Queen still has her fears.

The source told the Sun, "The Queen has told William she is worried that, however good he is as a pilot, bad weather and accidents can strike at any time."

The Daily Mail has reported that unofficial rules have previously prevented senior royals from flying together. However, those guidelines have since been relaxed after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

The Prince worked for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, where he flew medical crews to emergencies such as traffic accidents for about two years. Photo / AP

At the time, a Palace official told the publication, "While there is no official rule on this, and royal heirs have travelled together in the past, it is something the Queen has the final say on."

William is second in line for the throne, following his father, Prince Charles, and is known to be a "competent pilot" after serving as a search and rescue pilot in the Royal Air Force.