The Queen's corgis, Muick and Sandy, wait at Windsor Castle ahead of the Committal Service. Photo / AP

Queen Elizabeth is "missed" by her corgis.

The late monarch - who passed away at the age of 96 on September 8 after a record-breaking reign of 70 years - bred 10 generations of the dog breed from being given a Pembroke Corgi named Susan at the age of 18. And now former trainer Dr Roger Mugford has explained that the surviving pair, named Sandy and Muick, will be aware of her death as they go into the full-time care of her second son.

"Dogs are very perceptive of changes in their owners," Mugford said. "I'm sure they knew that Her Majesty was in decline and they will have missed her. Doubt there will be serious changes in the grief, because they were so used to being cared for by other members of the household and, of course, by Prince Andrew, who was present at the death and is taking over their care now."

Mugford went on to add that it was "so lovely" that Sandy and Muick - who waited outside Windsor Castle on the day of the Queen's funeral as the procession took place - were with Her Late Majesty in the last few years of her life and speculated that she would have found a "great comfort" in them.

Princess Diana once called them a “moving carpet” always by her mother-in-law’s side.



He told ETOnline: "It was so lovely that, in her last couple of years, she had two little corgis and other dogs around her because there's no doubt that any of us, at any stage in our life, but particularly when our life feels like it's declining and stressful... to be able to reach and stroke and be loved by an uncritical admirer, which is a dog, is a great comfort."

It comes after Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson were confirmed to be adopting the dogs.

Prince Andrew pets one of the royal corgis as they await the cortege on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle. Photo / AP

According to the Telegraph, they had an ongoing relationship with the Queen's corgis, including gifting the monarch new dogs and spending time with them.

In an attempt to cheer his mother, the Duke is understood to have gifted the Queen two dogs, Muick and Fergus, while Prince Philip was in hospital last year.

While Fergus died after just a few months, he was replaced by another corgi, Sandy. The dogs, found as puppies by Ferguson, are said to have brought "constant joy" to Her Majesty, reports the Telegraph.

Members of staff, with the Queen's corgis, as Britain's King Charles III and Prince William pass at Windsor Castle, Windsor. Photo / AP

She enjoyed long walks with her pets and the occasions offered a chance for the Queen and the former Duchess of York - who continues to live with the Duke despite divorcing in 1996 - to bond over their shared love for the animals.

A source close to the Duke told the Telegraph: "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald