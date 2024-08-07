A garden honouring the late Queen Elizabeth will open to the public in 2026. Photo / Getty Images

A memorial garden to honour the late Queen Elizabeth has been approved.

The Royal Parks submitted plans for a two-acre plot on the site of a disused plant nursery at London’s Regent’s Park for a tribute that will be free to the public, and they have now been approved by Westminster Council.

Planning documents obtained by the Daily Telegraph newspaper described the garden as being “intended to provide a relaxing, but stimulating environment that promotes enjoyment through sight, scent, touch and sound” with “quieter areas for solitary enjoyment”.

They added: “The visual, textural, and sensual elements of the garden have all been well considered to create a garden which meaningfully celebrates the life of Queen Elizabeth II but is also accessible, inclusive and contributes positively to the wider park, a Registered Park and Garden.”

The garden is expected to open in 2026 to mark what would have been the monarch’s 100th birthday.