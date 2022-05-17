The speaker waxed poetic about the Queen at her jubilee, but she did not seem impressed. Video / BBC

The speaker waxed poetic about the Queen at her jubilee, but she did not seem impressed. Video / BBC

Her Majesty was not amused during a speech given by British TV personality Alan Titchmarsh.

Royal fans were given the opportunity to sit alongside the Queen during The Windsor Horse Show – A Gallop Through History - last weekend but it seems Queen Elizabeth was not impressed with one part of the show.

While attending the equestrian extravaganza, cameras recorded Her Majesty's reaction to the moment Titchmarsh delivered a gushing speech.

The TV personality said, "For 70 years there's been one constant heartbeat of this nation, and that heart belongs to Her Majesty The Queen", but it seems Queen Elizabeth did not react how Titchmarsh intended and instead of laughing, looked unmoved by his words.

The Queen could be seen turning to the man on her left and shrugging before turning back to face the stage, which resulted in Phillip Schofield, the face of ITV's event coverage, calling Her Majesty's reaction, "one of the greatest shrugs of all time".

Titchmarsh continued with his speech, becoming emotional as he said, "As commander in chief of the armed forces, head of the Commonwealth, leader of the nation we are proud to live in, we sometimes forget that our head of state is actually a person who feels as we do."

Queen Elizabeth was accompanied by the Earl and Countess of Wessex. Photo / Getty Images

He then honoured her as "a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother as well as being our monarch".

Her Majesty appeared to enjoy the rest of the show however as she could be seen laughing and enthusiastically grinning throughout the acting and musical performances, which paid tribute to her 70 years on the throne.

Watching from her spot in the Royal Box the Queen could be seen marvelling at the musical ride by the Household Cavalry – her official bodyguards at ceremonial functions and happily pointed out the horses and their riders to the two men seated beside her.

Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex accompanied Her Majesty to the special event.

It was one of the first in-person public appearances the Queen has made in weeks following a series of health issues since the death of her husband the Duke of Edinburgh last April at the age of 99.

Queen Elizabeth could be seen smiling and laughing throughout the show. Photo / Getty Images

For the first time in almost 60 years the Queen did not attend the state opening of the British parliament this month with Buckingham Palace stating the reason for her absence was ongoing mobility issues.

The palace said the decision was made in consultation with her doctors and that the 96-year-old monarch had "reluctantly" decided not to attend.