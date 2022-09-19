The Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Billions around the world watched as King Charles led senior members of the royal family in following the Queen's coffin to her funeral at Westminster Abbey.

And as the procession arrived he led his family — and hundreds of servicemen — in giving Her Majesty one final salute.

But, noticeably, a few people didn't join in. Among them were Prince Harry and Prince Andrew.

As they are no longer working royals, the are not allowed to wear military uniform. And as they are not involved with the military, they are not permitted to salute.

Prince Harry served in two tours of Afghanistan, and is particularly proud of his time in the military.

He received the KCVO star and the Operational Service Medal for his time in Afghanistan.

He retains the rank of captain but is no longer Captain General of the Royal Marines after leaving the royal family. The Duke was told he could no longer wear his uniform after deciding to quit as a working royal alongside his wife Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry (and Peter Phillips) don't join in as everyone else salutes the Queen. Photo / AP

Prince Andrew was a helicopter pilot during the Falklands War, but was stripped of his military titles as part of the furore over his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, and his subsequent payout to his accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Both Harry and Andrew were given exceptional permission to don their military garb during vigils by the Queen's coffin as she lied in state in Westminster Hall.

But even there, Harry was dealt a fresh blow as he was told he couldn't bear the initials of the Queen – ER (Elizabeth Regina) – on his shoulders of his Blues and Royals uniform during the solemn tribute.

The initials are only to be worn by people "in service" of the monarch.

The Duke of Sussex was said to be "heartbroken" by this, and his devastation was no doubt compounded by his uncle, Andrew, wearing the cypher during the ceremony.

A friend told the Sunday Times: "He is heartbroken. To remove his grandmother's initials feels very intentional."

Prince Harry was not allowed to bear the Queen's initials on his shoulder during a viglil. Photo / AP

Initially, Harry was not going to be allowed to wear his military uniform at all, but common sense eventually prevailed and he was allowed to break with protocol for the vigil alongside the Queen's other seven grandchildren.

Before the U-turn, a Sussex spokesman said: "Prince Harry will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother.

"His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

Peter Phillips, Princess Anne's son, is not a working royal so joined Harry and Andrew in wearing a mourning suit at the funeral, as did Zara Tindall's former rugby star husband Mike.

Harry was relegated to the second row at the funeral, sitting alongside Meghan – directly behind Charles.

The front row was occupied by the King, Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Anne, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

William and Kate Middleton sat across the aisle, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike.

It's just the latest snub Harry has endured since the Queen's death.

Prince Andrew also did not salute. Photo / AP

There were unconfirmed reports that he was only told of her death five minutes before the public announcement of her death was made.

Harry was also reportedly uninvited from the state reception at Buckingham Palace on Sunday night, which was attended by about 500 senior royals, top politicians and diplomats.

Harry and Meghan did, however, put on a united front with William and Kate last weekend as they met wellwishers outside Windsor Castle.

And the feuding brothers spent a short time chatting with each other on Thursday after a chance encounter.

William was on the way back from collecting his children from school when he drove past Harry and Meghan on the Windsor estate, according to the Sunday Times. They are said to have stopped and chatted to each other briefly.

Kate also implicitly referred to Harry and Meghan while chatting to a member of the public while viewing floral tributes left at the royal estate at Sandringham, in Norfolk in the south east of England.

She said the royal family was "sticking together and sharing each other's grief and helping each other cope".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were behind Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Photo / AP

William told another mourner that walking behind the Queen's coffin as was taken on a gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where she is lying in state, had brought back memories of taking part in the procession behind his mother, Princess Diana, after her death in 1997.

"It brought back a few memories. It's one of those moments when you think: I've prepared myself for this, but I'm not prepared."

Prince Harry still reportedly intends to publish his memoir about life in the royal family later this year and the palace is concerned about any bombshells akin to those in his and Meghan's interview with Oprah last year.