Theories abounded including one ridiculous claim that it was Princess Diana's ghost. Photo / Getty Images

Theories abounded including one ridiculous claim that it was Princess Diana's ghost. Photo / Getty Images

One brief, bizarre moment during UK television's live coverage of the Queen's funeral procession overnight had viewers utterly creeped out.

British broadcaster ITV was bringing viewers live footage of the Queen's hearse leaving London, as a male commentator described what was happening, when another voice could suddenly be heard on the feed:

I’m obsessed with this what the hell happened @itvnews pic.twitter.com/uu2ONYoktW — an ancient man (@goulcher) September 19, 2022

Catch that? The female voice could be heard uttering a very odd phrase in a ghostly whisper:

"The death is irreversible … the fact that she's trapped …"

From there, the male commentator continued to narrate the Queen's journey, with ITV apparently never acknowledging or explaining who exactly the female voice belonged to, and why she was whispering such strange, creepy words.

Theories abounded – from the logical (it was an ITV crew member, whispering as they tried, and failed, not to be heard on the feed) to the ridiculous (it was Princess Diana's ghost).

One thing's for certain: nearly everyone who heard it was utterly creeped out.

'Death is irreversible' wtf was that ITV — Darren Hilbert (@EastieOaks) September 19, 2022

A BANSHEE WHISPERING ON ITV!!!!!! https://t.co/PPeOUAmWcS — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) September 19, 2022

What's going on @itvnews? 👻



Unidentified female voice, whispering: “That death is irreversible and the fact that she’s trapped...” https://t.co/ME8odOqVNj — Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) September 19, 2022

"How many Death Metal bands are going to sample that spooky "death is irreversible" thing from ITV? F**kin loads," another person tweeted.

At one point TV viewers spotted a spider on the Queen's coffin. Photo / Getty Images

A handful of other unscripted moments caught royal watchers' attention too, with viewers spotting a spider hitching a ride on the Queen's coffin, and one prominently placed mourner suffering a "mortifying" accident as the world watched when he dropped his funeral programme directly beside the Queen's coffin.

There was controversy too when Prince Harry appeared not to sing the words of the national anthem during the service – in particular, the new words of "God Save the King", in reference to his estranged father King Charles III.

And outside, Nine presenters Tracy Grimshaw and Peter Overton suffered a gaffe of their own, when they failed to correctly identify new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss as she arrived for the funeral.