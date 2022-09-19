Princess Charlotte tells her brother Prince George to bow during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. Video / People

Princess Charlotte was spotted reminding her older brother Prince George of royal protocol during the Queen's final send-off.

Charlotte, 7, was seen telling George "you need to bow", as their great-grandmother's coffin passed by en route to Windsor following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey, reports the Daily Mail.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' two older children joined the senior royals at the funeral service and procession.

Princess Charlotte was spotted reminding her brother of royal protocol. Photo / AP

The Queen's great-grandchildren, who appeared without their youngest brother Louis, 4, sat solemnly and quietly during the funeral.

After the service, the Queen's coffin left Westminster Abbey to begin its final journey to Windsor, where she was later interred during a burial private to the royal family at the King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George's Chapel.

As the casket passed them by, Charlotte could be seen reminding George, "you need to bow". He appeared to follow his sister's instructions, bowing his head as the coffin passed.

The young prince and princess attended their great-grandmother's funeral alongside the senior royals. Photo / AP

Earlier on, the two children cut solemn figures, Charlotte in a black coat dress and George in a navy suit with a black tie, as they were driven to the Abbey ahead of the funeral.

They looked on their great-grandmother's final journey as the country and the world mourned Britain's longest-serving monarch.

For the royal children, their mother the Princess of Wales provided a comforting presence throughout the funeral, as she held on to her daughter's hand as they arrived at Westminster Abbey together.

Princess Charlotte wore a black mourning coat with velour collar and matching wide-brimmed hat, while George was dressed in a navy blue suit with a black tie.

Prince George appeared mature beyond his years, appreciating the history of the moment, and waiting patiently as his father Prince William arrived into the Abbey after walking behind the Queen's coffin.