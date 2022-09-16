The Queen left Buckingham Palace for the last time early today, to make her final journey along crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There Britain's longest-serving monarch is lying in state for the world to mourn. Video / Supplied

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew will now be permitted to wear their military uniforms alongside other royals in a special vigil for the Queen.

Only working royals are allowed to wear military colours amid the days of mourning for Queen Elizabeth, meaning that so far, the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York have worn suits to mark her death.

The Duke of Sussex quit his royal duties in 2020 and the Duke of York was stripped of his titles due to association with Jeffrey Epstein and his sex abuse lawsuit, which was settled with the help of the Queen.

According to The Sun, they will both don military uniform to take part in separate lying-in-state vigils for the Queen in Westminster Hall.

Officials made the exception for Andrew earlier as a mark of respect for the Queen, while ensuring Harry was given the same opportunity.

Harry will join his cousins for the vigil around the Queen's casket on Saturday night, standing in silence in a scene reflecting the Vigil of the Princes.

Prince Andrew and Sophie, Countess of Wessex leave Westminster Hall. Photo / Pool

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London. Photo / AP

That event saw Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward stand guard at Edinburgh's St Giles' Cathedral earlier this week.

They will repeat the vigil at Westminster Hall on Friday night, followed separately by their children on Saturday.

It's not yet clear what uniform Harry will wear as he no longer holds a military position.

A royal source told the Mirror that "common sense has prevailed".

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk at Westminster Hall in London. Photo / Pool

"It was a ludicrous situation given the Duke of Sussex has served his country and is a highly respected member of the armed forces with everything he has done for veterans," the source added.

"It is important that the Queen's grandchildren are all made to feel welcome and comfortable as they grieve their beloved grandmother together."

Harry holds several medals from his 10-year military career, but he stood out in the crowd on Wednesday as he walked beside a uniformed Prince William to Westminster Hall behind the Queen's coffin.

William and Harry will walk together behind the Queen's coffin on Monday while Kate and Meghan follow in a car.

Harry's expected to wear a suit for the funeral, while William will wear his military colours.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said earlier this week that his "decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears".