The Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has arrived for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and all eyes were on the PM's fitting choice of outfit.

Ardern was spotted leaving a hotel en route for Westminster Abbey and was appropriately dressed in black mourning attire.

The look also comprised of formal millinery and a dress and kākahu by Aotearoa designers.

The Prime Minister chose to champion stalwart New Zealand designer Juliette Hogan - a favourite of the PM. The look was a classic black tailored dress with a high neckline and modest split at the back.

Ardern paired the dress with a custom Kiri Nathan feather Kākahu draped over her shoulders. She told 1 News she wore the prestigious traditional Māori cloak because she wanted to bring a "piece of New Zealand" to Queen Elizabeth's state funeral.

Jacinda Ardern speaking to the media on her way to the funeral of the Queen. Photo / Adam Pearse

She completed the look with royal-inspired millinery by Pirongia-based designer Monika Neuhauser.

Ardern was spotted outside a hotel, leaving to join other world leaders as a guest of the funeral, a day after holding an audience with King Charles.

Ardern met with King Charles for about 10 minutes in what she described as a "really warm meeting" that demonstrated the "clear affection" the King had for New Zealand.

Earlier, Ardern also spoke with Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss. The hour-long meeting was understandably dominated by discussion of Queen Elizabeth's death, but also included topics such as the war in Ukraine and the recent free trade agreement between Britain and New Zealand.

Jacinda Ardern has arrived donned in local designers from the historic occasion. Photo / Adam Pearse

Ardern's audience with the King, afforded to all leaders of Commonwealth countries, was shared with the Prime Minister of Jamaica - another indication of the time pressure on the new King ahead of Monday's state funeral.

During their discussions, Ardern said she again passed on condolences to King Charles on behalf of the country for the loss of his mother.

"What I can share is that it was a warm conversation, that the King was deeply appreciative of the thoughts of New Zealand, and of the efforts that so many have made to come and pay their respects."

