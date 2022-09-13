King Charles III's sons, Princes William and Harry were reunited along with their wives Kate and Meghan as they met well-wishers. Video / AP

Legendary talk show host Oprah Winfrey has said she hopes the Queen's death will reconcile the rift between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Dubbed the "Fab Four", the senior royals were seen as a united front as they greeted mourners at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

Speaking to Extra, Winfrey, 68, shared the hopes of reconciliation she had for the brothers.

"I think in all families – you know, my father passed recently, this summer – and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there's an opportunity for peacemaking," she told journalist Jenn Lahmers.

"And hopefully, there will be that."

It's understood Prince William extended a last-minute olive branch to his younger brother and Meghan, and invited the couple to view the floral tributes laid outside the castle grounds. The last-minute move delayed their appearance by around 45 minutes, however the group surprised mourners when they were seen getting out of a car together.

It was also the first time the family were seen together since the March Commonwealth Service.

A senior palace source told the Times: "The Prince of Wales thought it was an important show of unity for the Queen at an incredibly difficult time for the family".

Winfrey's comments come after her bombshell interview with Meghan and Prince Harry in March last year.

During the "no-limits" chat, the couple spoke about their crumbling relationship with the royal family, including racist concerns over the colour of Archie's skin, Meghan's declining mental health, and her rift with her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Wales.

One of the key details related to the longstanding rumour that she had made Kate cry in the lead-up to the wedding, however Meghan said the reverse happened.

"A few days before the wedding she was upset about something, pertaining to … the flower girl dresses, and it made me cry. And it really hurt my feelings," Meghan told Oprah.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle. Photo / AP

However, the Duchess of Sussex said they managed to rectify their relationship.

"There wasn't a confrontation and I don't think it's fair to her to get into the details of that because she apologised, and I have forgiven her," she added.

"What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn't do, but that happened to me."

Meanwhile, Sunday marked the first time the brothers were seen together since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

According to royal experts though, the relations between the once-close pair are still at "rock bottom", the Sun reports.

Harry and Meghan's exit from royal life is still said to be raw for William – especially after it was revealed his brother was planning a tell-all book.

Royal commentator Adam Helliker said the two couples coming together could be the "start of something positive" and could end their "soap opera" feud.

"I think watching those crowds, those crowds obviously appreciated seeing the two boys standing together and their respective wives," he said.

"It was a great surprise given what's happened after all those difficulties over the last two to three years."