King Charles III's sons, Princes William and Harry were reunited along with their wives Kate and Meghan as they met well-wishers. Video / AP

Prince Harry has responded to reports that he has been barred from wearing a ceremonial military uniform during events to mourn the Queen, while scandal-prone Prince Andrew was given an exception to allow him to don military garb.

Both princes have served in the military – Harry, Duke of Sussex, in Afghanistan and Andrew, Duke of York, in the Falkland Islands.

However, a Buckingham Palace edict stipulated that only working royals would be allowed to wear military uniforms at events to mark the Queen's death. Neither of the dukes are working royals.

These events include the coffin's procession to Westminster Hall in central London, the vigil at the lying in state, the funeral in Westminster Abbey and the committal service in Windsor.

On Monday, the Duke of York joined King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward in the procession of the Queen's coffin through the streets of Edinburgh.

While Charles, Anne and Edward wore ceremonial outfits, Andrew – in line with the edict – donned a suit.

Prince Andrew leaves St Giles Cathedral after the arrival of Queen Elizabeth's coffin. Photo / AP

But it has emerged that Andrew, who stepped down from public life after the furore over his friendship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, will be allowed to wear his uniform at Wednesday's vigil in Westminster.

Harry was reportedly given no such exception.

US TV network CNN today reported that the prince had issued a statement over the clothing controversy.

"Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother," a spokesman for the Sussexes told CNN.

"His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

Prince Harry in uniform with Meghan at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall in 2020. Photo / Getty Images, File



It is likely to leave a bitter taste for ex-soldier Harry, who is proud of his decade in the forces, and who was saddened after being stripped of his honorary military roles including Captain General of the Royal Marines by the Queen after the Sussexes retreated overseas.

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew will be out of uniform for the Queen's funeral on Monday.

On Monday, Prince Harry he wrote of his special memories of when the Queen attended his passing-out parade in 2006 when he became an officer in the British Army.

He told of his "first meeting" with his Granny as "my Commander-in-Chief" – and was believed to be referring to the occasion when the late monarch made him grin and blush while she reviewed the cadets.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, Duke of York in the uniform of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards in 2019. Photo / Getty Images, File

At the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in April last year, the Queen decided that no members of the royal family should wear uniform, reported the Sun.

It was a break with tradition but seen as the most elegant solution to the problem.

Reports had suggested Andrew was considering wearing the uniform of an admiral.

He was due to be promoted to Admiral in 2020 to mark his 60th birthday, but this did not go ahead after the fallout from his disastrous appearance on the BBC's Newsnight programme where, among other things, he said he was unable to sweat.