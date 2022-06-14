Marking 70 years on the throne, we look back at her visits to Aotearoa. Video / Getty

Marking 70 years on the throne, we look back at her visits to Aotearoa. Video / Getty

The Queen has yet another milestone to celebrate.

The 96-year-old monarch has become the second-longest reigning monarch in the history of the world according to People Magazine.

Queen Elizabeth has become the world's second-longest reigning monarch. Photo / Getty Images

After celebrating 70 years on the throne earlier this month at her Platinum Jubilee, the Queen can now say she has served the UK and the Commonwealth for a total of 70 years and 127 days, surpassing King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand, who was crowned in 1946 and reigned for 70 years and 126 days, before his death in 2016.

The milestone comes six weeks after she also surpassed Johann II of Liechtenstein, who died in 2016 after ruling for 70 years and 91 days.

Her Majesty's coronation was on June 2, 1953.

King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand, was crowned in 1946 and reigned for 70 years and 126 days, before his death in 2016. Photo / Getty Images

The longest-reigning monarch in the world was King Louis XIV of France who ruled for a total of 72 years and 110 days. He assumed the throne at age 4 in 1643 and ruled during the golden age of arts and culture in France.

The Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee between June 2 and June 5 with multiple events however due to "episodic mobility issues" she was only seen at three events – Trooping the Colour, the Jubilee beacon lighting and a surprise balcony appearance on the final day of the Jubilee.

Louis XIV of France is the world's longest reigning monarch, ruling for a total of 72 years and 110 days. Photo / Getty Images

Robert Lacey, a royal historian, has spoken to People Magazine where he revealed a key factor that contributed to Her Majesty's absence from the Jubilee celebrations.

Lacey noted the reason for the lack of public appearances is not only because of recent health and mobility issues but because she has "high expectations" for herself and said, "She would not want to stumble — not for her own sake but for the distress it would cause other people."

Despite her noticeable absence, she released a statement saying, "I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee."

Adding, "While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability; supported by my family."

“I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.”



As the #PlatinumJubilee weekend draws to a close, Her Majesty has sent a thank you message to all those who have marked her 70 years as Queen. pic.twitter.com/eoZTcrTr6C — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 5, 2022

It comes after the Palace released a new rule for the 96-year-old royal who has been suffering from mobility issues since the death of her husband Prince Philip in April last year.

While she's still mentally alert and continuing to carry out virtual engagements, it's now understood the Palace will no longer announce whether she will attend an event in person until the day. It will instead be assumed that Prince Charles, 73, will take her place as he has been doing for quite some time.

The Queen's inner circle and close family members have rallied around her, with her daughter Anne and daughters-in-law Camilla and Sophie keeping a close eye on her.

Disgraced Prince Andrew remains her favourite and a regular visitor, while the Queen increasingly turns to Charles to represent her.