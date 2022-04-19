Professional cleaner shares $4 Kmart shower cleaning hack. Video / @thebigcleanco

A professional cleaner has revealed the $5 item she uses to help transform clients' showers.

Melbourne cleaner Kacie Stephens, from The Big Clean Co, said you don't need any "fancy" ingredients to remove grime from in between shower tiles, or residue off the glass.

In a TikTok that's clocked almost half a million views, Kacie said all you need is dishwashing liquid and Kmart's 2-in-1 Dish Brush.

While it is designed to be used for cleaning dishes, Katie said it's also a handy shower tool.

"This just makes cleaning convenient (that's the trick to it)," she captioned the clip.

While showing off the $5 item, she says to use the brush side for grout and the sponge side for glass.

"Fill it with dishwashing liquid," she said. "[There's] no need to get fancy and add anything else."

When someone asked if it's best to use dishwashing liquid and vinegar, Kacie responded: "I'm not a fan of those two mixed together."

"Also, making the dishwashing liquid runnier makes it come out faster."

Another cleaning enthusiast commented that dishwashing liquid and vinegar neutralise each other.

"So isn't worth mixing, use one or the other."

Many thanked Kacie for sharing her "fabulous" Kmart idea.

"Omg I need one," a TikTok user wrote.

"I WANT THIS," added another.

One person said she will never use "normal" liquids again.

"The dishwashing liquid is made for grease and oils. It cleans your bathroom amazingly and the floors. I will never go back to normal bathroom cleaner."

When some asked whether the sponge scratched the glass, Kacie simply responded, "nope".

In a separate video, Kacie shared how she gives showers a deep clean using a microfibre cloth. To begin, the mother-of-four removes all products from the tiled floor and shelves before she places a "few drops" of For All cleaner onto a wet microfibre cloth and wipes the entire shower down with it.

"It will look nice and soapy," Kacie said in the video.

If the soap begins to build up on the walls, tiles or shower screen Kacie suggests to use a magic eraser and to use a brush on the grout.

She then rinses the entire shower space with water and dries it down with a clean microfibre cloth.

"I needed to see this! Wow look how clean the glass is," another wrote.