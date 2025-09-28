Advertisement
Product Safety NZ orders urgent recall of Aspect Sun SPF50+ sunscreens

Mutliple batches of Aspect Sun's Physical Sun Protection SPF50+ and Tinted Physical SPF50+ sunscreens have been recalled. Photo / Product Safety NZ

Two sunscreens are being pulled from shelves in New Zealand after testing revealed they may not offer the level of sun protection advertised.

Product Safety NZ issued an urgent recall of several batches of Aspect Sun’s Physical Sun Protection SPF50+ and Tinted Physical SPF50+ products.

“Preliminary results received from

