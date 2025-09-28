Consumers should stop using these products. “Customers may return their product, along with proof of purchase, to the place of purchase to request a refund or online.”

The products were known to be sold at 283 retailers between November 2022 and November 2025.

Other clinics and retail partners with stock of these batches are being advised to “cease the sale of the impacted products”.

Aspect Sun said it was taking the matter seriously.

“As a brand committed to sun safety and skin health, we are not satisfied with these outcomes and wish to act immediately. We have been working closely with the TGA and are now implementing an urgent recall.”

Sunscreen products sold in New Zealand must meet the AS/NZ 2604:2012 Sunscreen products standard which requires sunscreen products to be tested for safety and efficiency, specifically around their SPF protection.

Under the standard, sunscreen products must provide the protection advertised on the label and must label products clearly with:

the SPF in durable and legible characters,

clear instructions for product use, such as how to apply the product,

other additional information depending on the product type as required in the AS/NZ 2604:2012 standard.

In August, beauty retailer Mecca pulled a Naked Sundays sunscreen off shelves in its New Zealand stores after controversial test results released in Australia.

Ultra Violette also urgently recalled its mineral sunscreen after it failed f tests.

Both came after consumer advocacy group Choice reported in June it had tested 20 of Australia’s most popular SPF50 and SPF50+ sunscreens and found 16 failed to deliver the level of the protection they advertised. Eleven were available to purchase in Aotearoa.